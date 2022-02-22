Advisor Resource Council Sells 9,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
NASDAQ BND opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07.
