Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

