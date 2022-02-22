Advisor Resource Council Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $46,911,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

