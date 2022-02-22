AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $52,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

