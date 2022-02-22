Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adient were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

