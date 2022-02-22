ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
