ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.