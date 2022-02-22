ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,949 shares of company stock worth $7,904,572 over the last ninety days.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

