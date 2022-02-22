ACoconut (AC) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $312,267.38 and approximately $40,287.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.