ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACMR stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACM Research by 61.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACM Research by 761.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

