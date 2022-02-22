ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

