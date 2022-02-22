Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $55,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.38.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

