AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

