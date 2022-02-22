Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 1,352,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,928. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

