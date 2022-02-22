$918.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report sales of $918.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.20 million and the highest is $957.77 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,450. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 173.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.