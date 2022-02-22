$914.30 Million in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will post sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $936.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.60 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

