8,839 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.