844 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,331,000 after acquiring an additional 291,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $467.81 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

