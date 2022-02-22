81,282 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

