$736.52 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $736.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.72 million and the lowest is $688.28 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. 14,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.