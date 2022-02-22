$72.55 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $72.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

