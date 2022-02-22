$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report $70.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $70.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 26,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,012. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

