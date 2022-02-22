6,510 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 224.1% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.00. 55,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

