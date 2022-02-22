$632.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $632.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.70 million and the lowest is $617.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cimpress stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,921. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

