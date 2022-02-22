6,161 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

