5,545,179 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,545,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,561,000. ReNew Energy Global accounts for 1.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $6,502,000.
RNW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
