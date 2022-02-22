5,545,179 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,545,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,561,000. ReNew Energy Global accounts for 1.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $6,502,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.