545 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,513 shares of company stock worth $79,938,901 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

