42,157 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

