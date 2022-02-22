$394.23 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $394.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.40 million. ICF International reported sales of $434.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $89.60. 317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

