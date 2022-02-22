$351.00 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $351.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.60 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

