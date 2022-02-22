29,707 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,985,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Coupang by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.