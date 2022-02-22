29,707 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,985,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Coupang by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupang (CPNG)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.