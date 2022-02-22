287 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 203.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

