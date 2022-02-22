-$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings per share of ($2.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.25) and the lowest is ($2.66). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,240,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,667,953. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
