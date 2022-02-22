-$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings per share of ($2.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.25) and the lowest is ($2.66). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,240,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,667,953. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

