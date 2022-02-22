19,499 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

