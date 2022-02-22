179,185 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Bought by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,309. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

