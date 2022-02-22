15,158 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 44.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.