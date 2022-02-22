$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $24.83 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.63. 227,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,921. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.