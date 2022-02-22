$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $24.83 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16).
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.63. 227,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,921. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
