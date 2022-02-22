$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $15.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.17 million to $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

SMSI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

