$146.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $146.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $605.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

