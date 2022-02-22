$140.43 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post sales of $140.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.29 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketWise.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 124,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

