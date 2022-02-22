12,995 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APGB opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

