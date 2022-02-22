1,107 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 692,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

