10,473 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 2.2% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.63. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.10. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

