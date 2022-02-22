1,007,652 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,007,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

