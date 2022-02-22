$1.60 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SNBR stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

