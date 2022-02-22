-$0.50 EPS Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 540,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,635. The company has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

