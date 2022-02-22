-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

SILK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

