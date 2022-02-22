$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Williams Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,558,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.