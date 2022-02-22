-$0.19 EPS Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
Shares of GNOG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 186,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,300. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.