-$0.19 EPS Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Shares of GNOG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 186,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,300. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

