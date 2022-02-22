$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.