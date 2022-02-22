$0.09 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $796.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $3,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

